A piece of news going viral on social media is claiming that the central government is providing a loan of Rs 4,78,000 to all Aadhar card owners. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. A fact check done by PIB said that the viral news is bogus. It also urged people to not forward such messages. "Never share your personal/financial details with anyone," the PIB tweet read. Journalists Exempted From Toll Tax? Viral WhatsApp Post Claiming Media Persons Need Not Pay at Toll Plazas Is Fake, Says Government.

