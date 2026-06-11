Dehradun Shocker: Man Arrested After Assault on Pregnant Wife Leads to Foetus Death in Uttarakhand

A man in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun district has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his eight-month-pregnant wife during a domestic dispute, an attack that resulted in the death of the unborn child, police said. The incident has triggered widespread concern over domestic violence and the safety of women in vulnerable conditions. According to police, the incident took place in Vikas Nagar area when a dispute broke out between the couple, as reported by TOI.

The accused, identified as Babloo, allegedly kicked and punched his wife in the abdomen and also beat her with a wooden stick during the altercation. The victim, Seema, who was eight months pregnant at the time, sustained severe injuries following the assault. Dehradun Shocker: Woman Dies Days After HIV Diagnosis in Uttarakhand; Husband, 4 Relatives Booked for Concealing Illness.

Medical Emergency and Foetal Death

After the attack, the woman’s condition worsened and she was taken to a hospital for treatment. Doctors performed a surgical procedure, but were unable to save the pregnancy. The foetus was declared stillborn following medical examination. The woman remains in critical condition and is under treatment at a hospital in Dehradun, officials said.

The case came to light after the victim’s father reached the house to meet his daughter but was allegedly stopped from entering the premises. He later informed the police, following which a team reached the spot and took the accused into custody along with the injured woman for medical assistance. Dehradun: Husband Pressured Wife for S*x Determination Test, Kicked Her in Stomach and Tried To Electrocute Her; Unborn Child Dies.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway. Police said the couple has been married for several years and has children. The incident adds to growing concerns about domestic violence cases involving pregnant women in India, where such assaults have often led to severe maternal and foetal harm. Authorities have reiterated that strict legal action will be taken in such cases, and investigations are ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).