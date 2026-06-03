Dehradun Shocker: Woman Locked in Toilet for 10 Months After Twins’ Birth in Uttarakhand

A 32-year-old woman in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has alleged that she was confined in a toilet and room for nearly 10 months and subjected to severe physical abuse by her husband and in-laws, prompting a police investigation into what authorities describe as a serious case of domestic violence. According to police complaints cited in local reports, the woman said the abuse began after the birth of her twins, as reported by TOI. She alleged that she was repeatedly assaulted, denied proper food and medical care, and kept in isolation for extended periods while living with her in-laws in the Selakui area of Dehradun.

The woman alleged that she was locked inside a toilet and a room for several months and was forced to survive on minimal food. Her family claimed she was fed only basic items such as rice and onions and was prevented from accessing adequate healthcare. Uttarakhand Shocker: Minor Girls Abused, Beaten Inside Closed Room in Bageshwar Kapkot; 1 Arrested After Videos Go Viral.

The complaint further alleges that she was physically assaulted with bottles and sticks, including attacks targeting her private parts. The accusations have drawn widespread attention due to the severity of the alleged abuse.

Police Register Case

A case has been registered at Selakui Police Station against the woman's husband and his parents following a complaint filed by her father. Investigators have begun examining the allegations and collecting evidence related to the case. Dehradun Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants Near Silver City Mall in Uttarakhand (Watch Video).

Police officials have not yet publicly disclosed detailed findings from the investigation. The allegations remain under inquiry, and authorities are expected to record statements from the accused and other witnesses as part of the legal process.

According to the complaint, the woman had been married for about two years and gave birth to twins in 2025. Her husband was reportedly employed as a teacher in Delhi, while she lived with her in-laws in Dehradun. Family members alleged that the abuse intensified after the children's birth and continued for months before the matter came to the attention of authorities.

Broader Concerns Over Domestic Violence

The case has renewed attention on domestic violence and the challenges faced by victims in reporting abuse and accessing support services. Women's rights advocates have frequently called for stronger enforcement of existing laws and quicker intervention mechanisms in cases involving allegations of confinement, physical violence, and family-based abuse. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have said further action will depend on the evidence gathered during the inquiry.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 07:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).