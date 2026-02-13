Dehradun, February 13: A man was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants on the Rajpur Road near Silver City mall area in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The victim, identified as Vikram Sharma, was targeted around 10:15 am while he was returning from the gym, prompting a massive security response in the heart of the city.

Speaking to ANI, Inspector General of Police Garhwal Range Rajiv Swaroop said, "One Vikram Sharma had gone to the gym here and around 10.15 am, a few unidentified miscreants shot him dead. All our teams and officers are here. An investigation has been initiated. We will nab the culprits soon and punish them." Dehradun Shocker: ‘Pilla Gang’ Mercilessly Beat Student in Broad Daylight in Uttarakhand, Video Surfaces.

Another Shooting in Dehradun Raises Safety Concerns Crime incidents in Dehradun continue to raise serious questions about law and order. Property dealer Vikram Sharma was shot dead by three unidentified attackers near Silver City Mall on Rajpur Road while he was returning from… pic.twitter.com/SlKHMdOfqX — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) February 13, 2026

#Uttarakhand | Property dealer Vikram Sharma shot dead at Silver City Mall in #Dehradun!! This city was once considered a place to live. Now, this is the fifth murder in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/QfvwHoQJdW — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) February 13, 2026

Superintendent of Police Pramod Kumar, speaking to ANI over the phone, said that police teams have been deployed at all key points across the city and are searching for the absconding criminals.

Meanwhile, Dehradun Police have arrested the shooter involved in the Arjun Sharma murder case that took place on Wednesday morning, along with his associate, after separate encounters at different locations. During the firing, two criminals sustained bullet injuries. 42-year-old businessman Arjun Sharma was allegedly shot dead in broad daylight by two scooter-borne assailants, police said. Dehradun Shocker: Refused Sex, Obsessed Lover Strangles Girl and Dumps Body in Canal; Arrested.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said the accused had been planning the murder for nearly 15-20 days before carrying it out. "Different teams were deployed, and based on the information received, unknown vehicles coming from outside were traced by the police. We had intelligence that the accused was going to the Doiwala Area to visit his relative. A trap was laid, and during the operation, the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg. He was referred to the District Hospital for medical treatment," he said.

"When an attempt was made to catch one of the accused, he fired on the police party, due to which he got injured and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. Based on the information of the second accused, when he was stopped, he also fired at the police party. He is also injured and undergoing treatment," Singh said.

