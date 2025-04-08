One person was arrested after videos of a few men verbally abusing and assaulting two minor girls inside a closed room in Uttarakhand's Bageshwar. In the videos, several men can be seen thrashing and abusing the girls while they beg for mercy. The police swung into action and arrested Yogesh Gadiya. Meanwhile, the other accused, Lucky Kathayat, Tanuj Gadiya, and Daksh Farswana, are absconding. Dehradun Shocker: Constable Allegedly Rapes Woman Sub-Inspector in Hotel, Films and Threatens To Leak Sex Assault Video in Uttarakhand; Investigation Underway.

Minor Girls Abused, Beaten Inside Closed Room in Uttarakhand

#BageshwarKapkot, Uttarakhand: Two minor girls were beaten and verbally abused in a closed room by men in a viral video that surface on SM from Bageshwar Kapkot. Case registered against four men Yogesh Gadiya, Lucky Kathayat Tanuj Gadiya and Daksh Farswana for the assualt… pic.twitter.com/GXAXoWHXLA — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) April 8, 2025

Police Arrests One

उक्त प्रकरण में थाना कपकोट में तत्काल अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए एक अभियुक्त को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। शेष अभियुक्तों की गिरफ़्तारी हेतु प्रयास जारी हैंl — Bageshwar Police Uttarakhand (@PoliceBageshwar) April 7, 2025

