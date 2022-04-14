New Delhi, April 14: At least 13 persons suffered burns in a suspected cylinder blast that took place inside a restaurant, near the Jamia Millia Islamia, in Delhi's Okhla area on Thursday, officials said.

According to the Fire Department, it is suspected to be an AC compressor or cylinder blast. All the injured were taken to the Holy Family hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Bihar: 7 Injured in Low Intensity Bomb Blast in Lakhisarai.

Four fire vehicles were sent to the site. Police also said that they were looking into the matter.

The cause of blast was yet to be ascertained.

