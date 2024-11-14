New Delhi, November 14: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday announced that primary schools in the national capital will switch to online classes amid worsening air quality in the city. “Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions,” the Chief Minister announced on X.

On Thursday, Delhi woke up to smog-laden air with residents grappling with an Air Quality Index (AQI) classified as 'severe.' The city's average AQI reached 430, marking a second day of hazardous pollution levels. Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 3 Restrictions Implemented in Delhi-NCR From November 15 As Air Quality Hits ‘Severe’ Levels.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicated that AQI readings across numerous parts of Delhi surpassed 400, signalling critical pollution levels. The highest recordings included Anand Vihar at 473, Ashok Vihar at 474, Dwarka Sector 8 at 458, and Jahangirpuri at 471.

Several areas reported similar readings -- Patparganj (472), Punjabi Bagh (459), RK Puram (454), Rohini (453), Major Dhyanchand Stadium (444), IGI Airport (435), ITO (434), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (408), NSIT Dwarka (425), Okhla Phase 2 (440), Mundka (407), Najafgarh (457), Narela (438) and Sonia Vihar (468). Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Residents Wake Up to Dense Smog As AQI Reaches 430, Marking Second Day of Hazardous Pollution Level (Watch Videos).

While in a few locations of the national capital, including DTU (398), Mathura Road (395), Dilshad Garden (385), Lodhi Road (370), and Sri Aurobindo Marg (345), the AQI level remained at 'very poor' level.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), other cities also faced elevated AQI levels, with Faridabad at 284, Gurugram at 309, Ghaziabad at 375, Greater Noida at 320, and Noida at 367.

On Wednesday, Swiss-based monitoring organisation IQAir reported AQI levels in certain areas of Delhi as high as 1,133, designating the air as 'hazardous' with PM2.5 as the primary pollutant.

The smog, attributed in part to ongoing stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, has kept Delhi's AQI in the 'very poor' category since October 30, indicating the persistent health risk for residents.

The CPCB defines AQI levels as -- 0-50 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor,' 401-450 'severe', and above 450 'severe plus'.

