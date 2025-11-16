New Delhi, November 16: The driver of the Hyundai i20 car that exploded near Delhi's Red Fort metro station on November 10 received Rs 20 lakh through illegal financial channels, sources revealed on Sunday. A white Hyundai i20 exploded near a traffic signal on Netaji Subhash Marg, close to the Red Fort metro station's Gate No. 1, which left at least 12 people dead and nearly two dozen injured. Dr Umar Mohammad was driving this car at the time of the blast, DNA tests have confirmed.

The attack occurred hours after investigators in Haryana's Faridabad seized 2,900 kg of explosives, including ammonium nitrate, from a location roughly 50 km from the national capital. The security agencies are now probing the financial links of Dr Umar, Dr Muzammil and another woman doctor accused in the terror module case, Dr Shaheen. Delhi Car Blast Probe: 3 Cartridges of 9mm Recovered From Explosion Site Near Red Fort; No Weapon Found.

According to sources, Muzammil told officials that the doctors received Rs 20 lakh, suspected to have come from a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) handler who delivered it to the doctors through hawala. It has also been revealed that there was a dispute between Umar and Shaheen over the money. The police have detained several hawala dealers for interrogation, sources added. Around Rs 3 lakh was spent on purchasing fertilisers.

While carrying out the raids at several locations in Faridabad, linked to the terror network, officials seized large quantities of ammonium nitrate, which is used as a fertiliser, as well as a raw material in explosives and has been used in terrorist attacks and major accidents. The Delhi explosion is being described as a "white-collar terror module", involving several trained medical professionals with links to Jammu and Kashmir. Delhi Car Blast: All 4 Gates of Red Fort Metro Station Open for Commuters After Explosion That Killed 13 People.

A police officer confirmed that teams from the Special Cell, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other units have completed multiple rounds of examination at the scene, collecting over 40 samples as part of the probe. Investigations are underway.

