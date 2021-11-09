Delhi, November 9: A shocking incident has come to the light in Delhi, where a Drunk head constable of Delhi police allegedly attacked a restaurant owner and an ex-police office who had come forward to rescue the victim on Sunday afternoon.

According to the report published in the Times of India, Offender is a head constable in Delhi Police, posted in the Chawla police station allegedly thrashed a 62-year-old restaurant owner for not serving him mutton in Sector-63 of Dwarka and also beat up an ex-police officer who had come to the victim's aide. Navi Mumbai Ex-Cop Bhagwan Patil Arrested For Killing His One Son, Injuring the Other.

The offender has been arrested and suspended after the incident came to light. The investigation into the case is on the way.

