Delhi Court Sends ISIS-Linked Couple, Who Were Arrested from Jamia Nagar for Instigating Anti-CAA Protests, to Police Custody till March 17

Jahanzaib Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, March 8: A Delhi court on Sunday sent two suspected ISIS-linked couple Jahanjeb Sami and Hina Bashir Beg to police custody till March 17. The couple linked to Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) were detained by the special cell of Delhi Police near south-east Delhi's Okhla earlier today. The couple has been accused of instigating anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests and motivating Muslim youths to carry out terror strikes in retaliation. Delhi Police Arrest ISIS-Linked Couple from Jamia Nagar for Instigating Anti-CAA Protests.

"A couple, Jahanjeb Sami and Hina Bashir Beigh linked to Khorasan Module of ISIS were apprehended from Jamia Nagar, Okhla. The couple was instigating anti-CAA protests," said Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Cops have also recovered a lot of jihad literature from their possession. They were in direct touch with ISKP members in Afghanistan. Police are scanning their cell phones and efforts are on to nab other members of this module.

Sami came under scanner due to his cyberspace activities which disclosed his intentions to carry out suicide attacks. He was in "association with senior ISKP members in Afghanistan". During interrogation, he also revealed that his close associate Khattab, was in fact Abdullah Basith, lodged in Tihar jail as an undertrial in ISIS-related cases.