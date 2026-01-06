Jalandhar, January 6: Punjab Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for allegedly sharing sensitive military information and spying for Pakistani intelligence handlers. The minor, a resident of Pathankot, was taken into custody on Tuesday, January 6, after police intercepted digital communications linking him to operatives associated with the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The arrest followed a joint operation by Punjab Police and central intelligence agencies, who had been monitoring suspicious data transmissions originating from the border district. Police revealed that the teenager had allegedly shared photographs and videos of strategic locations, including army installations and security movements in the sensitive Pathankot sector. Pakistani Spy Arrested in Rajasthan: CID Arrests Mahendra Prasad, Employed as Manager of DRDO Guest House, for Leaking Sensitive Information About India’s Defence Activities.

Recruitment Through Social Media

According to police sources, the 15-year-old was initially contacted through a popular messaging platform. Over several months, handlers reportedly groomed the minor, using a combination of financial incentives and emotional manipulation to extract information.

The Pathankot police noted that the boy fell into a "digital snare" where handlers posed as individuals interested in military life. Once a rapport was established, the minor was instructed to conduct "tasks," which included filming restricted areas during his daily routine. Pakistani Spy Network Busted in Haryana: Man Arrested for Sharing Defence Expo 2025 Photos, Sensitive Info via WhatsApp.

Police Probing the Wider Network

Law enforcement officials are treating the incident as part of a broader strategy by foreign intelligence agencies to weaponize Indian minors. Because children are less likely to be under security surveillance, they are increasingly being viewed as high-value targets for "hybrid" espionage.

A deep forensic analysis of the seized mobile device is currently underway. Investigators are working to trace the IP addresses and communication channels used by the handlers to determine if other minors in the region have been similarly targeted.

The incident has raised fresh alarms regarding security in Pathankot. The district is a high-priority target due to its proximity to the international border and the presence of a major Indian Air Force base.

Security experts suggest that the use of minors marks a tactical evolution in cross-border espionage. Local authorities have since issued advisories to parents in border towns to monitor children's social media activity and report any suspicious interactions with unidentified foreign nationals.

Given the suspect's age, the case is being handled under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act. The minor was produced before a Juvenile Justice Board and has been sent to an observation home while the probe continues. While the police have registered a case under the Official Secrets Act, the primary focus remains on identifying the handlers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2026 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).