New Delhi, December 18: A man was dragged on the bonnet of a vehicle from Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar to DND flyover, an official said. He said that the incident took place on Sunday night while no injuries have been reported. Delhi Hit-and-Drag Case: Car Rams Rickshaw-Puller, Drags Him Over 300 Metres in Lutyens Zone, Accused Driver Held.

He said that a police control room received a call wherein the caller informed that while going from DND Flyover towards Noida, driver of a vehicle hit him in Lajpat Nagar area and took him -- on the bonnet -- up to the DND Flyover. UP Hit and Run Video: Car Coming From Wrong Side Mows Down Traffic Cop in Lucknow, Arrested.

Man Dragged On Minibus Bonnet in Delhi

#WATCH | Man dragged on a minibus in Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area last night, police probe underway (Viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/GqiUfz9HMH — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2023

“This call was assigned to Kotla police station in south Delhi, who contacted the caller on the given mobile number. However, the caller responded saying that he is in Uttar Pradesh and cannot come back to give a complaint,” said a senior police official. He said that efforts are being made to call the complainant and once he is back legal action will be taken.

