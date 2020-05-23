Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At COVID-19 Designated Cygnus Hospital, Situation Under Control

Fire (Representational image) Photo Credits: Flickr)

New Delhi, May 23: A massive fire broke out at Cygnus hospital in South Delhi on Saturday. It is a COVID-19 designated hospital. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, reported NDTV. The fire brigade staff managed to ring the blaze under control. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Shoe Manufacturing Factory at Lawrence Road, 26 Fire Tenders at Spot.

Senior officials also rushed to the spot. The fire broke out on the third floor of the hospital. The Delhi fire department rescued around seven patients from the blaze. Meanwhile, there are no reports of any injuries due to the fire. Cause of Fire is yet to be ascertained. Delhi Fire Tragedy: Anaj Mandi Building Owner Rehan, Manager Arrested by Police After Blaze Kills 43.

In it the third incident of fire in the national capital in the past one week. On Thursday, a fire broke out at a jewellery showroom located in Delhi’s Rajendra Place area. No injury was reported in that blaze. On Wednesday, A 70-year-old man died after a fire broke out in Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar Market. The blaze triggered panic in the market area. The 70-year-old deceased has been identified as Ganga Vishal.