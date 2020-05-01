Delhi-Gurugram Border Sees Huge Queue of Vehicles as Movement Restrictions Come Into Effect From 10 AM Today

Vehicles

New Delhi, May 1: On Friday, vehicles were seen making a queue at Delhi-Gurugram border. The reason being that cross border transit into Gurugram will be prohibited from 10 am today. Only vehicles involved in the movement of essential goods & services and certain government offices are exempted. Also, those having curfew passes issued by the government are also allowed to move.

On Tuesday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij had said, "after Sonepat, the state is considering sealing borders in Gurugram and Faridabad districts with the national capital. The state is considering sealing all borders with Delhi, including those in Gurugram and Faridabad." Coronavirus Toll in India Crosses 35,000-Mark With 1,993 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Count Rises to 1,147.

View pictures shared by ANI of vehicles making a queue at Delhi-Gurugram Border:

Delhi: Vehicles make a queue at Delhi-Gurugram border. Cross border transit into Gurugram will be prohibited from 10 am today. Only vehicles involved in the movement of essential goods & services and certain government offices are exempted. pic.twitter.com/0MPyzAOsTI — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 35,000-mark, as per the first statistics released on Friday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death count, according to the government data, is 1,147. Delhi has recorded a total of 3515 cases and 59 people have died so far due to coronavirus.