Coronavirus Toll in India Crosses 35,000-Mark With 1,993 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Count Rises to 1,147

New Delhi, May 1: The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed the 35,000-mark, as per the first statistics released on Friday by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The death count, according to the government data, is 1,147. A total of 8,888 patients were cured and discharged since the virus outbreak, whereas, one foreign national who had tested positive was flown back to his native country. First Coronavirus Patient to Undergo Plasma Therapy in Maharashtra Dies at Mumbai Hospital.

Out of the total cases in India, 25,007 are said to be active cases whereas, the remainder are closed cases included those who have recovered or succumbed to death. "The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India rises to 35043 (including 25007 active cases, 1147 deaths, 8889 cured/discharged/migrated)," said the update issued by the Health Ministry.

Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in India, has recorded 10,048 cases, whereas, the numbers have spiked above 6,875 in Mumbai making it the most severely hit city by coronavirus. The statewide death toll is 459, out of which 290 fatalities have been recorded in the state capital.

A total of 73 deaths and 1,993 new infections were recorded across the country in the last 24 hours, news agency ANI reported. The data released by the Health Ministry also shows that the country's recovery rate hovers around 25 percent -- the mark it reached on Thursday.

Joint Health Secretary Lav Agarwal, during the press briefing a day earlier, stressed on the rapidly improving recovery rate in India. From as low as 13 percent in late March, the rate has accelerated to 25 percent and is improving each day. The mortality rate due to the disease is 3.2 percent in India, lower than the global death rate of 7.07 percent.