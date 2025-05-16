Delhi, May 16: A boy was murdered in the Nizamuddin West area of Delhi, reportedly over a romantic relationship dispute. The victim, Md Saad, 18, was found close to a drain with his throat cut open, triggering outrage and a prompt police reaction. The murder took place on the night of May 12 and was reported through a PCR call at around 8:30 pm.

As per Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Singh, Saad had two criminal cases registered against him in the past. The probe found that Saad was attempting to act as a go-between for his friend Azeem and the prime accused, Altamash, whose sister Zara was allegedly dating Azeem. Saad had made an attempt to persuade Altamash to let the relationship run its course, which angered the accused, allegedly. Delhi: 4-Storey Building in Bihari Colony Tilts, MCD Officials Vacate Occupants (Watch Video).

The suspects in the case are Altamash (18), a battery repair worker; Faizan (22), a rickshaw driver and history sheeter from Kot Mohalla; Dilshad (18); and Abrar (18). All four are under custody. A 17-year-old boy has also been arrested under the Juvenile Justice Act for his involvement in the conspiracy. Delhi Air Pollution: Delhiites Wake Up to ‘Very Poor’ Category Air, Political Furore Erupts Between AAP and BJP Over Worsened Air Quality.

Police added that Altamash regarded Saad's interference as unacceptable and, with his cohorts, planned to murder him. Through interrogation, it was discovered that Altamash regularly used a sharp instrument to cut Saad's throat. Authorities are still conducting the investigation, and additional legal action is being pursued against everyone involved.".

