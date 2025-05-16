New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials have vacated the occupants of a four-storey building in Bihari Colony, Shahdara, after finding out that the building has tilted.

Officials have also issued notices for vacating the occupants in the adjacent buildings as well. The MCD has decided to take similar actions in the cases of other buildings that are tilted and in dilapidated condition, as they pose a threat to people's lives and property.

"MCD is taking action on all such buildings which are 5-6 storeyed and have tilted or are in dilapidated condition. Such buildings can pose a threat to the lives and property of people," Sandeep Kapoor, Chairman of the Standing Committee, Shahdara South Zone MCD, told ANI.

He said that whether the building in Bihari Colony will be demolished or not will be decided by the officials, adding that public safety is the topmost priority for the MCD.

"Public safety is of utmost priority. In this connection, this 4-storey building in Bihari Colony is slightly tilted. A survey was done, and the building was vacated at night. Whether the building has to be sealed or demolished will be decided by the officers," Kapoor said.

"Notices have been issued for buildings adjacent to the said building too, so that they can be vacated," he added.

On receiving the information, the police, corporation and BSES team reached the spot on Thursday night. The house was vacated.

The corporation posted a notice on the house stating that it is a dangerous building. Due to the house tilting too much, the people around are afraid that it may suddenly collapse.

It was found that the house belongs to a person named Abid Ali. He has given this house on rent. Three families live on rent on three floors. Four shops on the ground floor are for rent. The house is said to be about 15 to 18 years old. Local people said that this house has been tilting for about four months. It tilted more on Wednesday. The house owner has put wooden planks to prevent the house from collapsing. The local people informed the police and the corporation. (ANI)

