New Delhi, September 20: A 40-year-old man was allegedly killed in Delhi on Friday night during a drunken brawl. The incident took place in North Delhi's Burari area at around 8:30 pm. The deceased was identified as Jitender. He is a resident of Burari. Jitender was beaten to death with sticks after an argument with the accused named Kamla Shukla. Both were reportedly drunk. Man Kills Friend During Drunken Brawl in Ulhasnagar.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the argument broke out between Jitrender and Shukla over the use of foul language when they were crossing a lane. Shukla found a stick lying on the street and started beating Jitender. The accused fled from the spot after the victim fell unconscious. The victim was taken to a hospital. However, he succumbed to his head injuries.

Jitender worked as a salesman. His employer lodged a complaint against the accused. The complaint rushed to the crime after being informed by a boy that Shukla was beating Jitender. The accused's employer and his son took Jitenfder to a hospital, where he died during treatment. Delhi Shocker: Class 11 Student Attacks Teacher During Lecture After Being Asked To Sit Properly in Class.

After receiving the information, the police swung into action and checked the CCTV footage of the area during the time of the incident. The accused was arrested by the police from Burari. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

