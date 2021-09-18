Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his friend over an argument during a drinking session in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place on Friday night in Songyachiwadi area over mobile phones, a Vitthalwadi police station official said.

"A man identified as Suraj Shinde stabbed his friend Dyandeshwar Sonawane to death with a knife. The latter was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Shinde was held later in the day," he said.

An official said Ulhasnagar has witnessed 32 murders between January last year and now.

