Delhi: Man Opens Fire At Anti-CAA Protesters Saying 'Yeh Lo Azaadi' Near Jamia Millia Islamia University, One Injured; Watch Video

Man Open Fired Outside Jamia (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 30: An unidentified man open fired outside New Delhi's Jamia Millia University on Thursday, January 30, during a protest march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). One person was injured in the incident. The culprit has been detained by Delhi Police. The injured, identified as Shadaap Alam, has been sent to Holy Family Hospital. Armed Man Threatens Shaheen Bagh Protesters to End Agitation, Overpowered.

In the video which is going viral on social media, the accused can be heard saying "Yeh lo aazadi (here's your freedom)" to those protesting the Citizenship law. The vehicular movement has been blocked from Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Marg to Jamia. The traffic has been diverted to different routes in the area. Jamia Millia Islamia Students Paint Road With Anti-CAA Graffiti, Start ‘School for Revolution’ (See Pics).

Man Open Fires Near Jamia University:

#WATCH A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/rAeLl6iLd4 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

Here's the shooter outside Jamia University. Eyewitnesses say he was heard yelling "किसको चाहिए आज़ादी? मैं दूंगा आज़ादी." Has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/2xeQAtCiHG — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) January 30, 2020

In this video, the shooter can be seen firing before the police finally springs to life and grabs him. As he is bundled into a police vehicle, the media asks for his name, he shouts 'Rambhakt Gopal'. pic.twitter.com/MZcR11tsmd — Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) January 30, 2020

In Delhi last year, the national capital had witnessed violent protest against the Citizenship law. Several buses, motor-bikes, private vehicles and other public properties were set ablaze near the Jamia Nagar area.

The cops later entered the Jamia campus and fired tear gas shells, baton-charged students and detained several protesters. Many students were injured in the police crackdown. The Police act led to several student protests across the country.