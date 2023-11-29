New Delhi, November 29: A 22-year-old man was crushed to death by a Metro train while he was crossing the track at south Delhi’s Qutub Minar station, an official said on Wednesday. A video of the incident is also doing rounds on social media in which a man wearing a yellow T-shirt can be seen stuck between the Metro train and the platform edge. A senior police official said that a call was received on November 12 regarding the incident. Delhi: Man Crushed to Death by Metro Train While Crossing Tracks At Chhatarpur Metro Station, Horrific Video Surfaces.

“A man, who is yet to be identified, and was crushed by a Metro train was admitted in hospital and declared dead and preserved in AIIMS Trauma Center mortuary,” said the official. “Sunil name tattoo is on his right forearm. The autopsy was conducted on November 23,” said the official. Odisha Road Accident: Engineering Student Crushed to Death After Being Hit by Truck in Bhubaneswar.

Man Crushed to Death Between Delhi Metro Train and Platform

उफ्फ ये हादसा! आखिर लोगों को इतनी जल्दी किस बात की रहती है. स्टेशन से तेजी से बाहर निकलने के चक्कर में इस शख्स ने सीढ़ियों या एस्केलेटर का उपयोग नहीं कर के, मेट्रों की पटरियों को पार करने की कोशिश की. लेकिन जैसे ही यह पटरियों को क्रास कर रहा था ट्रेन आ गई. प्लेटफॉर्म पर मौजूद… pic.twitter.com/ow1A4GX863 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 29, 2023

In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that the train operator immediately applied the emergency brakes and the passenger was promptly rescued and extracted by the station staff and sent to the AIIMS trauma centre. “Passengers are strongly advised to never attempt to unauthorisedly cross or walk on the Metro tracks or enter restricted areas,” it said.

