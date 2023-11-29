Bhubaneswar, November 29: An engineering student was crushed to death on Wednesday after a scooter he was riding on was hit by a truck at an overbridge here. The incident occurred at Vani Vihar Railway Over Bridge when Pratyutparna Das, 19, of Rasulgarh area of the city, was going to his college, Odisha University of Technology and Research, in Ghatikia. Odisha Road Accident: Four Killed As Cattle-Laden Vehicle Overturns Upon Hits by Truck on NH 53 in Sambalpur District.

"The speeding truck hit Das' scooter and crushed him to death," a police official said. Truck driver, who fled the spot after the incident, was arrested by the Saheed Nagar police after a short chase from Nayapalli area of the city.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2023 03:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).