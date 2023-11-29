In a horrific incident, a man was crushed to death by a metro train at Delhi’s Chhatarpur metro station while he attempted to cross tracks to save time. The shocking video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. In the horrific video, the man clad in yellow shirt can be seen crushed by the speeding train. According to reports a woman had tried to pull the man on to the platform but to no avail. The incident occurred on Saturday, November 25, on the Yellow Line at Chhatarpur Metro Station in Delhi. The deceased has been identified as Bhura Singh who is a resident of a village in Kanpur District of Uttar Pradesh. Odisha Road Accident: Engineering Student Crushed to Death After Being Hit by Truck in Bhubaneswar.

Accident At Chhatarpur Metro Station

उफ्फ ये हादसा! आखिर लोगों को इतनी जल्दी किस बात की रहती है. स्टेशन से तेजी से बाहर निकलने के चक्कर में इस शख्स ने सीढ़ियों या एस्केलेटर का उपयोग नहीं कर के, मेट्रों की पटरियों को पार करने की कोशिश की. लेकिन जैसे ही यह पटरियों को क्रास कर रहा था ट्रेन आ गई. प्लेटफॉर्म पर मौजूद… pic.twitter.com/ow1A4GX863 — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)