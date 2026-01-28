New Delhi, January 28: The 77th Republic Day celebrations are set to conclude with the traditional and grand Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29, 2026. Held at the historic Vijay Chowk, the event will feature soul-stirring performances by the massed bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). This year’s ceremony continues the long-standing tradition of marking the formal end of the Republic Day festivities with a display of military music and precision drills.

What is the Beating Retreat Ceremony?

The Beating Retreat is a centuries-old military tradition that dates back to the era when troops ceased fighting at sunset. Upon hearing the sound of the "Retreat," soldiers would sheath their arms, withdraw from the battlefield, and return to their camps as the flags were lowered. In India, the ceremony was indigenously developed in the early 1950s by Major Roberts of the Indian Army to mark the visit of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Today, it serves as a national event of pride, presided over by the President of India, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces. When Will Republic Day 2026 Celebrations Officially Conclude?.

Date, Venue, and Event Time

The ceremony is held annually on the third day following Republic Day.

Date: January 29, 2026

Venue: Vijay Chowk (Raisina Hills), New Delhi

Time: The event typically begins at 5:00 PM and lasts for approximately 75 to 90 minutes.

The ceremony concludes exactly at sunset, around 6:00 PM, when the buglers sound the retreat and the National Flag is ceremonially lowered as the sun dips below the horizon.

Beating Retreat 2026: Tickets Online and Booking Details

For those wishing to witness the spectacle live, the Ministry of Defence has facilitated ticket sales through both digital and physical channels.

Online Tickets: Citizens can book tickets via the official Aamantran portal at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in .

Ticket Prices: Tickets for the main ceremony on January 29 are priced at ₹100 .

Booking Window: Sales typically open in early January and continue until the daily quota is exhausted.

Verification: It is mandatory to carry the same original government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar, Voter ID, PAN, etc.) used during the booking process for entry into the venue.

Key Highlights of the 2026 Ceremony

This year's event will feature over 1,000 performers, including 60 buglers and dozens of drummers. Spectators can expect a repertoire of Indian classical-based tunes alongside military marches. Following the musical performance, the North and South Blocks of the Secretariat, along with Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be illuminated in a stunning display of lights. Republic Day 2026 Celebrations Conclude With Air Show Flypast at Kartavya Path; President’s Bodyguard Escort Droupadi Murmu, EU Leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Luis Santos da Costa.

Traffic Advisory for Attendees

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for January 29, restricting movement around Vijay Chowk from 2:00 PM to 9:30 PM. Public transport, specifically the Delhi Metro, remains the recommended mode of travel, though certain gates at the Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations may be regulated for security.

