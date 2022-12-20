Ahead of welcoming the New Year 2023, the Delhi Police on Tuesday took to Twitter to urge people to celebrate the New Year responsibly. "A little caution, vigilance and awareness can double your enthusiasm and enthusiasm," the Delhi Police said. Sharing a video, the police requested people to not drink in public places and avoid performing stunts on road. The police also urged people to take permission to organise parties and be aware of strangers at parties. Delhi Police Busts ‘Fake Visa Racket’, Over Rs 2.5 Lakh Cash Recovered; Four, Including One Woman, Arrested.

Welcome the New Year Responsibly!

