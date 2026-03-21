Patna, March 21: Delhi Police arrested a man from Bihar's Arwal on Saturday, March 21, for allegedly creating and circulating "objectionable" AI-generated images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with female leaders. The accused, identified as Siddhnath Kumar, was apprehended in Maulanachak village within the Arwal district of Bihar. Officials state that the arrest follows a series of social media posts that utilized artificial intelligence tools to morph the Prime Minister’s likeness into misleading and derogatory contexts.

The investigation was spearheaded by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell. According to investigators, Kumar allegedly managed multiple social media accounts to disseminate edited images involving the Prime Minister, a woman legislator from the BJP, and a foreign female leader. Authorities claim the content was designed to mislead the public and disrupt public order. Following his detention in Bihar, the accused is being transported to New Delhi for further interrogation at the Special Cell office in Lodhi Colony. Bihar: Man Creates AI Deepfake Content of President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi; Arrested From Muzaffarpur.

Man Held for PM Modi's AI-Generated Image

The Delhi Police Special Cell's IFSO unit has arrested a person from Bihar for posting an AI-generated image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The accused, identified as Siddhanath from the Kurtha police station area in Bihar, was arrested for sharing objectionable images of PM… pic.twitter.com/KjHHueGOpB — IANS (@ians_india) March 21, 2026

Man Arrested in Bihar for Posting AI-Generated Images of PM Narendra Modi

Police officials revealed that the accused leveraged advanced AI tools to create high-fidelity morphed images that appeared realistic to unsuspecting users. By sharing these across various Facebook profiles, the suspect allegedly attempted to give the false impression of inappropriate associations involving top political figures.

In addition to the charges related to the Prime Minister’s images, the Delhi Police allege that Kumar was also involved in facilitating access to banned online games. This suggests a broader involvement in digital shadow markets, which the Special Cell is currently investigating to determine if there were financial motives or larger networks behind the activity. PM Modi Death Threat: Mumbai Police Receive Threatening Message on WhatsApp To Kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The successful apprehension was a result of coordinated efforts between a Delhi Police team, led by Sub-Inspector Hemant, and the local Kurtha police station in Bihar. Kurtha SHO Sameer Kumar confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody without incident at his residence in Maulanachak.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).