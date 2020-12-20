New Delhi, December 20: The Delhi Police has busted a syndicate of people running a fake call centre in Peeragarhi. 42 people have been arrested by the police in this regard, as reported by news agency ANI. The members of this group used to target foreign national. On the pretext of taking legal actions against them, the accused used to extort money from the foreigners. They were forced to transfer money money via Bitcoins. Fake Call Centre Busted by Delhi Police, 3 Arrested.

According to the Delhi Police several digital devices have been recovered from the fake call centre. During the investigation the police seized more than 90 digital devices from the gang. The investigators also found cash worth Rs 4.5 Lakhs at the centre. The police has arrested 42 members of the gang for running the fake call centre and duping foreign nationals for lakhs of money. Fake Call Centre Conning US Nationals Busted in Gurugram, Owner Was MCG Contractor, Say Police.

Recently, Delhi Police arrested 54 persons who were involved in running an illegal call centre from Moti Nagar area. The accused allegedly used to threaten people living in the US and other countries with legal action and make them transfer money via Bitcoins and gift cards. As per reports, police had said, the accused had extorted around Rs 90-100 Crores from over 4,000 foreigners.

