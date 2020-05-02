'Delhi Police Dil Ki Police': AIIMS Doctors Shower Petals on Cops, Watch Heartwarming Video

AIIMS Doctors Shower Petals on Delhi Police (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, May 2: In a bid to express gratitude, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) doctors in Delhi showered petals on a police team patrolling in the area amid the countrywide lockdown to contain the transmission of the novel coronavirus. The doctors showered flowers at the cops for being on the frontline duty and playing a great role in handling the COVID-19 situation. Catch All the Live News Updates Related to Coronavirus Pandemic in India and Other Parts of the World.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, AIIMS doctors can be seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing while showering flowers at police personnel. Some people are also heard clapping. A banner is also seen in the clip which says "Delhi Police Dil Ki Police." Indian Air Force to Conduct Flypast Showering Flower Petals at Hospitals From Srinagar to Trivandrum And Kutch to Dibrugarh.

ANI Tweet:

#WATCH Delhi: AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences) doctors shower flower petals on police officials, to show their gratitude towards Delhi Police, amid #COVID19 lockdown. pic.twitter.com/ZU34egil2o — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2020

The Indian Air Force on Sunday will conduct fly-pasts, play military bands, light up ships and shower petals on hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in gratitude to doctors, healthcare workers and policemen engaged in a fight against the pandemic.

The coronavirus cases in Delhi has soared to 3,738 on Saturday evening, according to Minister of Health and Family Welfare data. In the national capital, 1167 individuals have recovered, while 61 have died due to the Infection. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in India have reached 37,776, including 10,017 recoveries.