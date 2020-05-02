12 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths have been reported today in Rajasthan taking the total number of cases to 2678 and 65 deaths. 1116 people have recovered while 714 have been discharged till date: Rajasthan Health Department. Test results of 68 more jawans have shown them COVID-19 positive. All jawans are attached to a battalion having camp in East Delhi. Total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122 and overall figure of COVID-19 cases in CRPF is 127, including 1 recovered and 1 death: CRPF The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 37,336 on Saturday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The death toll jumped to 1218 while 9950 have been cured and discharged from hospitals. A 68-year-old patient who had tested positive for COVID19 passes away in Pune. The cause of death is acute respiratory failure due to ARDS with Myocarditis with COVID-19 infection. Total death toll in Pune district is now 100: Pune Health officials, Maharashtra COVID-19 deaths in the United States of America (USA) climbed by 1,883 in the past 24 hours, as per Johns Hopkins University tally.

The COVID-19 deaths in the United States of America (USA) on Saturday climbed by 1,883 in the past 24 hours, as per Johns Hopkins University tally. In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in the country, US regulators on Friday allowed emergency use of an experimental drug- remdesivir to treat coronavirus after study showed it helped some coronavirus patients recover faster. US President Donald Trump announced the FDA's action at the White House. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates on COVID-19 in India and across the world that take place throughout the day.

Remdesivir is the first drug shown to help fight COVID-19, which has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide. In India, the current lockdown has been extended by the government till May 17. During the extended lockdown, there will be certain restrictions as well as relaxations in green zones while a complete lockdown will continue in districts identified as red zones. Red, Orange and Green Zones in India Updated Based on COVID-19 Hotspots, Check Full State-Wise List With Names of Cities and Districts.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 751 coronavirus cases in a single day taking the number of patients in the financial capital of India to 7,625. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 223 new COVID-19 cases, tally now 3,738; 2 fresh deaths reported.