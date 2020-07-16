New Delhi, July 16: Delhi police on Thursday termed a media report as “misleading” which claimed that the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) issued an order regarding the arrest of members of Hindu community in riot-hit areas of North-east Delhi. The police tweeted a rejoinder and asked the media house to publish along with the news article. The force said that the news article tried to give an impression of the force being biased.

The Delhi Police in a statement said, “The tone and tenor of the article is highly misleading and trying to give impression of police being biased. It is at best sensation seeking and hollow news article, devoid of understanding of police working. “ The police also asked The Indian Express to publish a rejoinder with “prominence to facts in proper perspective for your esteemed readers.” No Evidence Yet of Politicians Instigating Northeast Delhi Riots: Police to HC.

Tweet by Delhi Police:

Delhi Police's Rejoinder to the above News Article 👇 pic.twitter.com/qk7PVflZGx — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 15, 2020

The Indian Express in the article claimed that the order signed by Special CP (Crime & Economic Offences Wing) Praveer Ranjan, cited an “intelligence input” about the riot-related arrests of “some Hindu youth from Chand Bagh and Khajuri Khas areas of Northeast Delhi”.

Tweet by PIB Fact Check:

Claim: An @IndianExpress article quotes a Delhi police order giving the impression that @DelhiPolice is biased. Reality: @DelhiPolice has rebutted the claim as "Highly Misleading" and that the 'article conveniently ignores the spirit of the order' More : https://t.co/EWem6olIXg pic.twitter.com/57kzhAOCNE — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 16, 2020

According to the media house, the order said that community representatives were alleging that the arrests are made without any evidence. The media house also claimed that it had sent a message to Ranjan regarding the matter, but did not receive any response.

