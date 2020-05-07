Delhi Police Special Cell Reports Second Coronavirus Case, Officer Posted in Lodhi Colony Tests Positive

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 7: The Special Cell of Delhi Police recorded its second coronavirus case on Thursday, with an officer posted in Lodhi Colony testing positive for the highly contagious disease. The infected police personnel is admitted to a designated COVID-19 medical facility, the department said. Delhi Police Registers First COVID-19 Death as 31-Year-Old Constable Succumbs to Infection.

The health officials may conduct a contact-tracing to reach out to persons who may have been potentially infected through virus transmission. The preliminary reports could not confirm whether the family members of the infected officer are also been screened for symptoms.

"An Inspector, posted at Delhi Police Special Cell's office in Lodhi Colony has tested positive for COVID-19, he is being admitted to a hospital. This is the second coronavirus case in the Special Cell," said the statement issued by the Delhi Police.

The first death due to COVID-19, in the Delhi Police, was recorded on Wednesday as a 31-year-old constable succumbed to the infection. The deceased passed away a day after developing symptoms related to the contagious disease.

"The sudden demise has saddened the police fraternity. We stand by his family in this hour of grief and pray to the Almighty to provide strength to bear this loss. All assistance to his family will be provided," Police Commissioner Police S.N. Shrivastava had said.