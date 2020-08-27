New Delhi, August 27: The national capital on Thursday witnessed another single-day highest spike in COVID-19 cases, with a total of 1,840 persons found positive for the contagious disease. The spike is highest in the past 48 days, and comes days after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Delhi is on its way to "defeat coronavirus". COVID-19 Tests in Delhi: Centre Pressuring Arvind Kejriwal Govt to Reduce Testing? Home Ministry Refutes Allegation.

Apart from 1,840 new coronavirus cases, the corresponding period also saw the death toll rising by 22. A day earlier, Delhi had reported the highest single-day spike of 1,630 new infections.

The recent spike in fresh coronavirus cases has led to the tally of active infections crossing 13,000. Nearly two weeks, Delhi had emerged as the only major region in India with a high population that has reported less than 10,000 cases.

"22 deaths and 1,840 fresh infections reported in Delhi today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1,67,604 including 13,208 active cases, 1,50,027 recoveries and 4,369 deaths," the Delhi Health Department said in a statement issued today.

Delhi, which was also the first major Indian province to clock a recovery rate above 90 percent, has now witnessed the cure percentage deteriorate and fall below the landmark. After the spike in active cases on Thursday, it was measured as 89.51 percent.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 09:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).