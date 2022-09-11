New Delhi, September 11: A man, who kidnapped a four-year-old girl, was arrested, and the victim was rescued from his possession within 24 hours by the Outer District Police. A senior police official said that the accused was identified Sunil alias Bhura. He kidnapped the girl as he had no children.

The official said that on September 9 at around 5 p.m. they got a call regarding the kidnapping of a girl. A complaint in this regard was later on lodged with Raj Park Police Station. The official said that they lodged an FIR and formed a team to look into the matter.

"We scanned a number of CCTV footages and in one of the footages a man could be seen taking away a girl. With the help of local intelligence, the man was identified as Sunil alias Bhura who lived in Bagpat district of UP. We sent a team to his village and found that the accused had abandoned in Rogarh area and had fled," the police said. The police team rescued the girl from a nearby ares of a police station in Bagpat. Later on, the accused was also held from his native place. Ludhiana Shocker: Woman, Lover Murder Her Husband, Try To Pass It Off As Cardiac Arrest; Booked.

"The accused is a divorcee and a drunkard. He kidnapped the girl as he has no children. He wanted to raise her as his own. But he got scared and had abandoned her on the way," the official said. The girl was handed over to her family and the accused was lodged in judicial custody.

