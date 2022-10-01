New Delhi, October 1: A man stabbed his wife to death in front of their nine-year-old daughter in Dwarka's Mohan Garden here, a police official said on Saturday. According to the official, on Friday evening, they got a call regarding a fight between a couple and that wife was seriously injured. Punjab Shocker: Man Consumes Poison After Being Slapped by 'Lover' in Ludhiana, Dies.

"On reaching the spot in Nawada Kakrola Housing Complex area, police found the woman lying in a pool of blood and the husband missing. Their nine-year-old daughter confirmed that there was a fight between the couple and in a fit of rage, her father stabbed her mother with a knife," the police said.

The deceased was identified as Arti while her husband was identified as Sanjay, a school teacher. A case of murder under section 302 of IPC was registered in this respect at Mohan Garden Police Station. The official said that a team has been formed to nab the accused.

