Ludhiana, October 1: In an unfortunate incident, a 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after he was reportedly slapped by his girlfriend in Ludhiana district of Punjab. Meanwhile, police have arrested the woman and charged her with abetment to suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Gurdeep Singh (30). Gurdeep's father Nachhtar Singh said his son, who used to work in Dubai, returned home 2.5 years back. In his complaint he said to police that when Gurdeep Singh was employed in Dubai, he used to send his earnings to ,his lover, Rajwinder Kaur as they were in a relationship, reported TOI.

He told police officials that his son had given about Rs 1.2 lakh to the accused. But said that when his son demanded his money back, Kaur used to fight with Gurdeep. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Learning She Is Second Wife of Her Husband in Marathahalli

Gurdeep went to Kaur's house to demand return of his money on September 28. On the same day, Kaur visited their house and grabbed Gurdeep from his neck and slapped him on face and abused him. She said she doesn't owe him any money. After the incident, Gurdeep cried and said he was insulted and will die, Nachhatar alleged. Mumbai Shocker: 'Friend Zoned' by Girl, Minor Boy Dies by Suicide in Andheri

Gurdeep consumed some poisonous substance in the evening and was rushed to Ludhiana civil hospital where he succumbed. Macchiwara police reached the spot after being informed about the unfortunate incident. Gurdeep's body has been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

