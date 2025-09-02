Noida, September 2: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly strangled his 30-year-old wife to death in Delhi during a quarrel over her love for creating Instagram reels on Monday morning, September 1. The police found the woman's dead body in the Najafgarh area in the national capital. The accused man later tried to die by suicide, but was stopped in time.

According to the Indian Express, the deceased was identified as Rajni. She had over 6,000 followers on Instagram. However, her husband, Aman (35), an e-rikshaw driver, was not very fond of it. This would lead to frequent arguments between the couple as the accused disliked her presence on social media. According to officials, the couple had a heated exchange that escalated into violence. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife and Mother-in-Law in Rohini Over Domestic Dispute, Arrested.

On Monday morning, the police received a phone call reporting the murder. “When a team reached the spot, the woman was found strangled. The husband was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan but was brought down in time,” a senior police officer said. Police added that Aman had also consumed poison before attempting to hang himself. He was rushed to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and later referred to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital, where his condition remains critical. His statement is yet to be recorded.

Family members and neighbours told police that the couple often fought, particularly in the past year, over Rajni’s reel-making and social media presence. The couple, originally from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, had been living in a rented flat in Najafgarh since April with their two sons, aged nine and five. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Wife in Seelampur, Walks Into Police Station to Confess Crime.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Najafgarh police station, and further investigation is underway.

