New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): A double murder was reported in Delhi's Rohini Sector 17 area on Saturday, where a a man allegedly killed his wife and mother-in-law over a domestic dispute, police said.

The accused, identified as Yogesh Sehgal, has been arrested by the police.

The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m.

The police said that a PCR call was received at the KNK Marg police station, stating that a woman and her mother had been murdered in a flat located in Sector-17, Rohini. When the police reached the spot, they found the blood-soaked bodies of two women inside a room on the third floor of the flat. The deceased were identified as Kusum Sinha (63) and Priya Sehgal (34).

The police informed that the murder took place in Delhi's Rohini Sector 17, where a 63-year-old woman, Kusum Sinha, and her 37-year-old daughter, Priya Sehgal, were found murdered in their residence.

Police said they recovered blood-stained clothes and a pair of scissors suspected to have been used in the murder.

Priya's brother, Megh Sinha, alleged that Yogesh, his brother-in-law, was behind the killings. "We broke the lock and entered the house. We saw that our mother was stabbed with something. This incident occurred between 3:30 and 4:00 pm. Our brother-in-law did this. The children are with him..." he said.

Priya's other brother, Himalaya, said their mother had gone to Priya's house for a birthday celebration.

"My mother told me yesterday that there was a quarrel regarding the expenses of the birthday celebration, and she wouldn't be able to come. But today, when I couldn't reach my mother, I went to my sister Priya's house. When I saw the situation, I realised my brother-in-law had brutally killed my sister and mother," he said.

He further claimed that Priya had been facing harassment for years. "There were several complaints filed with the police. At time,s my sister also stayed at our house, but eventually, a compromise was made for the sake of the family," he said.

Police said that Priya's two children are safe, though traumatised.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

