Lucknow, February 24: A man from Delhi's Trilokpuri has been arrested for the premeditated murder of his wife, whom he lured to Prayagraj under the guise of a religious pilgrimage to the Maha Kumbh 2025. The accused, Ashok Kumar, allegedly slit the throat of his wife, Meenakshi, in a homestay bathroom on February 18 before attempting to cover up the crime.

The grim discovery was made on February 19 when the homestay manager found Meenakshi's body, NDTV reported. Police investigations revealed the couple had checked in the previous night without proper identification. The victim's identity was initially unknown, prompting police to circulate her photograph on social media and in local newspapers. Delhi Shocker: Man Beaten to Death by Neighbours for Raising Complaints Over Loud Music During New Year Celebrations in Rohini, 2 Arrested.

Meenakshi's family, upon recognizing her image, arrived in Prayagraj on February 21 and confirmed her identity at the Jhunsi police station. Her brother, Pravesh Kumar, and sons, Ashwani and Adarsh, provided crucial information that aided the investigation. Suspicion quickly fell on Ashok Kumar, who had vanished after the murder. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime, admitting he had planned Meenakshi's murder for three months due to an extramarital affair. He saw his wife as an obstacle to his relationship and meticulously plotted her demise.

Man Kills Wife During Prayagraj Pilgrimage to Maha Kumbh 2025

On February 17, Ashok convinced Meenakshi to join him on a pilgrimage to Maha Kumbh. The following day, they checked into the homestay. That night, a fabricated argument ensued, leading Meenakshi to the bathroom, where Ashok ambushed her, slitting her throat with a sharp weapon. He then disposed of the bloodstained clothes and the murder weapon before fleeing the scene. Valsad Shocker: 15-Year-Old Boy Kills Girlfriend’s 4-Month-Old Son in Gujarat, Arrested From UP’s Prayagraj.

Accused Tries to Mislead Family

In a calculated attempt to mislead his family, Ashok contacted his son, Ashish, falsely claiming Meenakshi had gone missing amidst the festival crowds. However, Meenakshi’s son, Ashwin, grew suspicious and travelled to Prayagraj with other family members on February 20 to conduct their own search.

Police investigations, including analysis of CCTV footage and forensic evidence, revealed inconsistencies in Ashok’s statements. Surveillance footage placed the couple together just hours before the murder. Furthermore, Ashok’s social media posts, showing them taking a holy dip, contradicted his claims of her disappearance.

The combination of forensic evidence, digital footprints, and Ashok’s conflicting narratives provided sufficient grounds for his arrest. He now faces murder charges. The police investigation highlights the meticulous planning and the cold-blooded nature of the crime, revealing a calculated plot to eliminate Meenakshi and pursue an illicit relationship. The quick apprehension of Ashok Kumar is attributed to the combined efforts of the Prayagraj Police and the victim's family, who refused to accept the fabricated story of her disappearance.

