New Delhi, January 3: A quarrel over loud music during New Year celebrations turned deadly for a 40-year-old man, identified as Dharmendra, who was beaten to death by his neighbours on January 1, in the south Rohini area, police said, adding that two persons identified as Piyush Tiwari (21) and Kapil Tiwari (26), both brothers and neighbours of the deceased, have been arrested.

In the early hours of January 1, the police received a call about a fight, which broke out between two neighbours at around 1:00 AM. According to the police, the scuffle between the two parties started when Dharmendra, father of three children, complained to his neighbours over loud music being played at the New Year's party. The verbal spat turned into a physical fight during which the 40-year-old sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar (BSA) hospital, where he was declared dead. Delhi Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten to Death by Madrasa Inmates in Dayalpur Thinking His Murder Will Lead to Declaration of Holiday; 3 Arrested.

The police arrested the accused - Piyush and Kapil - soon after the incident. Piyush works as a delivery boy, while Kapil, who is pursuing his Master's degree, holds a position as an expense head at a company in Mangolpuri, officials said. Delhi Shocker: Man Finds Wife With Her Lover, Beats Him to Death; Arrested.

The police confirmed that the deceased has been survived by a wife and three children. Dharmendra used to work as a sales boy in a local shop. According to the police, the deceased succumbed to injuries after being beaten up by the two brothers. The deceased and his brother had asked the accused to lower the volume, which led to the quarrel.

A case was registered under relevant sections and further investigation was being carried out. Both the accused persons have been arrested in the case.

