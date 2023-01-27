New Delhi, January 27: Two Delhi Traffic Police personnel in Delhi's Dwarka area were injured after they were allegedly hit on early Friday by a car whose driver was under influence of liquor six times higher than the permissible limit, an official said.

The accused has been identified as Santosh, 31, a resident of JJ colony, Sector-1, Dwarka. Head Constable Vikas is under treatment in hospital with a head injury while Head Constable Surat has been discharged after treatment for minor abrasions. Mumbai: Drunk Driver Tries Fleeing Traffic Police, Drags Constable 150 Metres in Mulund; Arrested.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka, M. Harsha Vardhan, at around 2.15 p.m., a car being driven by a person under the influence of alcohol hit two traffic police persons. Haryana: Delhi Man Arrested for Dragging Traffic Cop for More Than 100 Meters on Bonnet in Gurugram; Watch Video.

"The incident happened in Sector-1 area of Dwarka and immediately after the incident near Sector-1 red light, police personnel of Dwarka district chased the car and nabbed the driver in the jurisdiction of Dabri police station," he said.

Santosh was sent for medical examination and his blood alcohol content was found to be six times the permissible limit, said the official. A case under section 186, 353 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Dwarka South police station and the accused has been detained. Police said that it appears that the accused tried to avoid challan by traffic personnel which led to this incident.

