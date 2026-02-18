Indore, February 18: A shocking incident captured on CCTV has surfaced from Indore, where a 25-year-old woman fell from the first-floor balcony of her home while allegedly drying clothes. The incident took place in Green Park Colony near Khwaja Chowk under the jurisdiction of Chandan Nagar Police Station.

According to police, the woman, identified as Shifa, reportedly lost her balance and slipped from the balcony on Saturday night. The entire incident was caught on nearby CCTV cameras, and the video is now circulating rapidly on social media. Accident Caught on Camera in Bengaluru: HDFC Bank Employee Killed by Speeding Bullet Bike While Out for Lunch in Rajajinagar, Video Surfaces.

Police station in-charge Tilak Karole said that a father and son present at a ground-floor shop witnessed the fall and immediately alerted family members. Shifa was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment for injuries to her face and limbs. Doctors described her condition as serious but stable.

Shifa had been married for six months to Mohammad Arif Abbasi, who works at a garage. Her maternal home is located in the Juna Risala area of Indore. Family members told police that she accidentally slipped while drying clothes, and her statement has also been recorded. Ranchi Horror: Young Man Dragged Kms by Mercedes for Protesting Accident; Jharkhand High Court Lawyer Manoj Tandon Arrested.

Authorities said no foul play has been suspected so far, but police are examining CCTV footage and questioning locals as part of routine investigation.

Officials have also urged residents to ensure proper safety measures on balconies and terraces to prevent such tragic accidents, especially while performing household chores.

The investigation is ongoing.

