Delhi Violence: Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation For Kin of Deceased, Extends 'Farishte' Scheme For Injured Victims

Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday held a press conference and gave details about the relief provided to people affected by the clashes in the Northeast district of the national capital. The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government would provide food in riot-hit areas. He added saying that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi is taking all possible efforts to work on rehabilitation and rescue work of riot affected people. In the wake of the ongoing turmoil in the national capital, the Chief Minister announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Kejriwal announced 'Farishte' scheme for violence-hit people in Northeast Delhi and said his government will look after their treatment under this scheme. Under Delhi Govt's 'Farishte' scheme of free-of-cost medical treatment at any private hospital, those affected in this violence can get medical treatment. The Chief Minister also said that the AAP government will provide free uniforms and books to students of government and private schools in violence-hit areas. Delhi Violence: 'Situation Returning to Normal in North East District,' Says Special Commissioner SN Shrivastava.

Kejriwal said any person who is found guilty should be given stringent punishment. "If any Aam Aadmi Party person is found guilty then that person should be given double the punishment. There should be no politics on the issue of national security", he said.

The death toll in violence-hit Northeast Delhi mounted to 34 after one person passed away at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital in Shahdara on Thursday. The violence flared up on Saturday following clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters. Earlier in the day, Kejriwal held a high-level meeting over Delhi Violence. In the meeting, it was decided to provide relief material to affected areas immediately.