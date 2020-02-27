Delhi Violence: Death Toll Climbs to 34 After One Person Dies at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital

Police in violence-hit North East Delhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

Delhi, February 27: The death toll in the Northeast clashes climbed to 34 after one person passed away at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital in Shahdara. The violent clashes in North East Delhi flared up after clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters since Saturday. According to the previous reports, 30 people died at the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Shahdara area while three other deaths have been reported from LNJP Hospital.

Delhi Police Joint Commissioner OP Mishra during a flag march in trouble hit Chand Bagh area announced on Thursday that things are returning to normalcy. He said, "Grocery, medical and other shops can be opened. There is nothing to fear, police are here for your security. Please don't assemble in groups, especially the youth." Delhi Violence: 'Situation Returning to Normal in North East District,' Says Special Commissioner SN Shrivastava.

Check ANI tweet:

Security in trouble-hit areas like Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad has been heightened. So far, the Delhi police have registered 18 FIRs and arrested 106 people. The Delhi Police had also transferred five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers following riots in North East parts of the city.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday transferred Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. President Ram Nath Kovind approved the transfer of Justice Murlidhar after consulting with Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday criticised United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its statement on the violence in Delhi. India in its statement said that the comments made by USCIRF, sections of media and a few individuals on recent incidents of violence in Delhi are factually inaccurate and misleading.

Several bullets were fired from both sides which claimed many lives, including that of Delhi Police head constable Rattan Lal over the last few days. An intelligence officer was also killed in the violence. The clash erupted after supporters and protesters of Citizenship Law groups fought with each other.