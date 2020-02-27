Delhi Violence: 'Situation Returning to Normal in North East District,' Says Special Commissioner SN Shrivastava

Delhi Special Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, February 27: Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) SN Shrivastava on Thursday said that the situation is returning to normal in the violence-hit North East Delhi. He said that cops are registering cases and legal action will be taken. Several areas of North East districts witnessed riots since Sunday morning. At least 33 people have died in the violence. Delhi Violence: Joint Commissioner OP Mishra Announces 'Grocery, Medical Shops Can Stay Open', Urges Youth Not to Assemble in Groups, Watch Video.

"As of now, the situation is returning to normal. We are registering cases and proceeding with legal action, soon we will be making arrests. I hope all these things will contribute to normalcy," Shrivastava said while speaking to news agency ANI. India Hits Back at USCIRF for Its Statement Over Delhi Violence, MEA Urges Not to Spread Inaccurate and Misleading Information.

ANI Tweet:

In the violence that erupted after supporters and protesters of Citizenship Law groups clashed, several bullets were fired from both sides which claimed many lives, including that of Delhi Police head constable Rattan Lal. An intelligence officer was also killed in the violence.

Areas including Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, Chand Bagh and Jaffrabad witnessed unprecedented violence. So far, the Delhi police have registered 18 FIRs and arrested 106 people. The Delhi Police had also transferred five Indian Police Service (IPS) officers following riots in North East parts of the city.