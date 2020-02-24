Delhi Violence: One Civilian Succumbs to Injuries After Policeman Killed in Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters' Clash

Vehicles set ablaze in the clashes which erupted on February 24 | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, February 24: A civilian was reportedly killed in clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in northeast Delhi on Monday evening. The confirmation of one civilian's demise came shortly after a policeman was shot dead and another left injured by the arsonists. The violence was reported amid United States President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India. 'Rahul Gandhi, Congress Responsible For Damage to India's Image', Says Union MoS G Kishan Reddy on Violence in Delhi Amid Donald Trump's Visit.

While the identity of deceased civilian was not confirmed by the time preliminary reports emerged, the cop killed in the violence was identified as Ratan Lal, the head constable of Delhi Police who joined the force in 1998. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Shahdara range, Amit Bhandari, was admitted at the Max Hospital after receiving injuries. Delhi Police Head Constable Killed, DCP Injured in Violence And Stone Pelting Between Pro, Anti-CAA Protesters in Gokulpuri.

The fresh spate of violence in Delhi erupted first on Sunday, when a pro-CAA rally confronted the anti-CAA protesters who were staging a Shaheen Bagh-like demonstration in North East Delhi's Jaffrabad. The pro-CAA group was reportedly led by BJP leader and former MLA Kapil Mishra. In a video which went viral, Mishra, in presence of police officials, issued an ultimatum to the protesters.

"Three days' ultimatum for Delhi Police - clear the roads in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. After this,don't make us understand. We won't listen to you. Three days," he said.

After the violence was reported on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to restore law and order at the earliest. "Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in. I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations," tweeted Kejriwal.

L-G Anil Baijal, who heads the government of the National Capital Territory (NCT), directed the top brass of Delhi Police to prevent the further breakdown of law and order. Baijal also appealed for calm and restraint, asking the residents of Delhi to maintain harmony and refrain from falling prey to rumours.

"Instructed Delhi Police and Commissioner of Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for the maintenance of peace and harmony," said the statement issued by the L-G.