India Hits Back at USCIRF for Its Statement Over Delhi Violence, MEA Urges Not to Spread Inaccurate and Misleading Information

New Delhi, February 27: India on Thursday came down heavily on United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its statement on the violence in Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in its statement said that the comments made by USCIRF, sections of media & a few individuals on recent incidents of violence in Delhi are factually inaccurate and misleading. The MEA said these comments appear to be aimed at politicising the issue.

In its statement, the MEA further added saying that the law enforcement agencies are working to prevent violence and ensure restoration of normalcy. "Senior Govt representatives have been involved in process. PM has publically appealed for peace&brotherhood. We would urge that irresponsible comments are not made at this time", the MEA said. Delhi Violence: 30 Killed So Far in North East District, Security Heightened in Maujpur, Jafrabad, Seelampur and Babarpur.

On Wednesday, the US Commission expressing concern over the violence in North East Delhi and asked the government in India to take swift action for the safety of its citizens. Expressing grave concern over it, the USCIRF said the Indian government should provide protection to people regardless of their faith amid reports of attack on Muslims. "We urge the Indian government to make serious efforts to protect Muslims and others targeted by mob violence," USCIRF Chair Tony Perkins said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. "

In an official press release, the USCIRF said as US President Donald Trump’s inaugural visit to India winds down, northeastern Delhi has been rocked by deadly rioting, with reports of violence and mobs specifically targeting Muslims. "So far, more than 20 people have been killed in the violence and close to 200 injured. According to reports, several mosques have also been set alight or vandalized. Many Muslim residents have been forced to flee the area. This unrest comes in the wake of widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act following its passage in December 2019", the release stated.