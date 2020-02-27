Delhi Violence: Joint Commissioner OP Mishra Announces 'Grocery, Medical Shops Can Stay Open', Urges Youth Not to Assemble in Groups, Watch Video

Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police OP Mishra (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, February 27: The death toll due to the violent clashes has reached 30 so far. Even though the situation continues to remain tense, Delhi Police Joint Commissioner OP Mishra during a flag march in Chand Bagh area announced, "Grocery, medical and other shops can be opened. There is nothing to fear, police are here for your security. Please don't assemble in groups, especially the youth."

A medical store owner Raisul Islam in the Chand Bagh area as quoted in an ANI tweet says, "Situation is better now. I'm trying to provide medicines to the people who have urgent requirements. Members of both communities carried out a peace march in the area to help restore normalcy."

Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticised United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its statement on the violence in East Delhi. India said that the comments made by USCIRF, sections of media and a few individuals on recent incidents of violence in Delhi are factually inaccurate and misleading. India Hits Back at USCIRF for Its Statement Over Delhi Violence, MEA Urges Not to Spread Inaccurate and Misleading Information.

The MEA further said that these comments appear to be aimed at politicising the issue. The clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters that rocked Delhi since the last few days is believed to be the deadliest violence in the national capital. Heavy deployment of police and paramilitary personnel was seen in the violence-hit areas, including Shiv Vihar, Gokalpur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Chand Bagh.

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday transferred Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. President Ram Nath Kovind approved the transfer of Justice Murlidhar after consultation with Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde. Justice Murlidhar has been directed to assume charge as a judge in Punjab and Haryana High Court.