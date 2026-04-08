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Residents across several parts of New Delhi are set to experience water supply disruptions on April 8 and 9 as the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) undertakes scheduled maintenance work. The temporary shutdown is part of the board’s annual infrastructure upkeep aimed at improving water quality and strengthening distribution efficiency.

According to officials, the maintenance includes cleaning underground reservoirs and servicing booster pumping stations, which are critical for ensuring consistent water pressure across the city.

Delhi Water Cut on April 8 and 9

!!Water Alert!! Due to the annual flushing programme of UGR and Booster Pumping Stations, water supply will be affected on 08.04.2026 and 09.04.2026 in several areas of Delhi. Residents are advised to store adequate water in advance. We regret the inconvenience caused and… pic.twitter.com/kJk0PKLylp — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) April 7, 2026

On April 8, areas in north-west Delhi such as Sultanpuri (80 Gaj), Sector-3 Pocket-H and Sector-33 in Rohini, Harijan Basti, Nizam Pur Village, Indra Jheel Colony, Garhi Randhala Village, and parts of Sector-25 Rohini are likely to face low water pressure or complete supply cuts. Delhi Airport Issues Advisory After Recent Dog Attacks, Urges Flyers To Avoid Feeding.

The disruption will continue on April 9, affecting Sultanpuri, Harijan Basti, Indra Jheel Colony, Sector-4 Pocket B-6 and B-8 in Rohini, Avantika Enclave, Majra Village, Kirari Village, Prem Nagar, Aman Vihar, Nithari Village, Mubarakpur, and Karala Village.

The Delhi Jal Board has advised residents in affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it carefully to avoid inconvenience. Authorities have also warned that supply may take time to normalise after the maintenance work is completed. Delhi Weather Forecast Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert in Delhi-NCR, Predicts Cloudy Skies and Rainfall; Stormy Weather Likely Across North India.

In case of emergency shortages, residents can request water tankers by contacting the DJB helpline at 1916. Officials emphasized that while such disruptions may cause temporary inconvenience, routine maintenance is essential for ensuring a safe, reliable, and efficient water supply system in the long run.

Citizens are encouraged to stay updated through official announcements and plan their daily activities accordingly during this period.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Delhi Jal Board). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).