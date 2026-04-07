Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has issued a formal clarification and a new safety advisory following viral social media reports alleging the inhumane removal of a long-resident community dog named "Dholu". The incident, which surfaced through video footage showing the dog being restrained with ropes at Terminal 1, has sparked a debate between animal rights activists and airport authorities over passenger safety and animal welfare protocols.

Allegations of Inhumane Relocation

The controversy began when videos circulated online appearing to show airport staff tying and dragging the senior dog, Dholu, before relocating him to an undisclosed location. Activists and frequent flyers expressed concern that the removal violated Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, which generally mandate that community dogs be returned to their original territory after medical intervention or vaccination. IndiGo Flight 6E 579 Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi Airport Due to Engine Failure.

Viral Video Shows Dog 'Dholu' Being Removed from Delhi Airport

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐃𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐚𝐫 𝐀𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧®️ (@straysofdelhi_)

Social media users launched a campaign seeking information on the dog’s current whereabouts, alleging that Dholu was a docile animal who had lived at the airport for years without incident.

Delhi Airport Strongly Condemn the Unfounded Allegations Being Circulated Online

Delhi Airport reacts to posts about missing dog "dholu" (Photo Credits: Instagram/straysofdelhi_)

Authorities Cite Rising Dog Bite Incidents at Delhi Airport

In response to the backlash, airport officials stated that the actions taken were necessary to ensure the safety of passengers and staff. According to DIAL, the airport has recorded a significant spike in animal-related incidents, with 31 reported dog bite cases occurring across the terminal premises in the first three months of 2026.

Authorities clarified that the dog in the video had been identified in recent aggressive encounters. They maintained that the handling and relocation were conducted in accordance with established safety procedures to prevent further injuries to travellers in high-traffic areas.

Delhi Airport Urges Flyers To Avoid Feeding Dogs

Several community dogs live across the three terminals and are being regularly cared for and fed by our team, strictly following veterinary-prescribed guidelines to ensure their health and balanced behaviour. (2/6) — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 7, 2026

At the same time, we learnt from some social media posts about another dog at T3 which has reportedly been missing since 26th March. We sincerely hope it is safe and around. (4/6) — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 7, 2026

Rising incidents of dog bites are a matter of genuine concern, and ensuring safety—for both people and animals—requires collective responsibility. (6/6) pic.twitter.com/gXlAf5HSNc — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 7, 2026

New Advisory Issued for Flyers at Delhi Airport

Following the incident, Delhi Airport issued a fresh advisory urging passengers to exercise caution and cooperate with airport management regarding stray animals. The advisory includes several key directives:

No Feeding Zones: Flyers are strictly advised to refrain from feeding stray dogs near terminal entry and exit points, as this encourages packs to congregate in passenger zones.

Flyers are strictly advised to refrain from feeding stray dogs near terminal entry and exit points, as this encourages packs to congregate in passenger zones. Reporting Protocol: Passengers who encounter aggressive animals are encouraged to report the matter to airport security or the dedicated helpline rather than attempting to intervene themselves.

Passengers who encounter aggressive animals are encouraged to report the matter to airport security or the dedicated helpline rather than attempting to intervene themselves. Safety Compliance: The airport reiterated that it is working with authorised agencies to manage the stray population humanely while prioritising a "zero-incident" environment for travellers.

The conflict highlights the ongoing challenge of managing stray animals at major Indian infrastructure hubs. Under the 2023 Animal Birth Control Rules, local authorities and organisations are required to follow specific guidelines for the capture and release of stray dogs. Iran-Israel War: 100 Flights at Delhi Airport, 125 at Mumbai Airport Cancelled As Middle-East Plunges Into Conflict.

While DIAL maintains that its "dog management programme" is compliant with Union Ministry guidelines, animal welfare groups continue to demand transparency regarding the specific facility where Dholu was taken. The airport has stated it remains committed to balancing its transition toward leaner, safer operational models with compassionate animal handling.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Delhi Airport). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 10:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).