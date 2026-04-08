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New Delhi, April 8: Weather conditions across India have begun shifting once again under the influence of an active western disturbance, bringing light to moderate rainfall and a noticeable dip in daytime temperatures across several parts of North and Northwest India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for stormy weather in at least 11 states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Wind speeds in some regions are expected to reach up to 85 kmph. A yellow alert has been sounded for the national capital, indicating the likelihood of rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.

The impact of the western disturbance is also expected to extend to the hilly regions. Several districts in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh may face potential risks of landslides and avalanches due to changing weather patterns. Delhi Rains-Weather Forecast: Rainfall Lashes Delhi-NCR As IMD Forecasts Strong Winds, Thunderstorms and Cloudy Skies.

Increased wind activity is likely to bring down minimum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, leading to slightly cooler conditions, particularly during morning and evening hours.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday in the Delhi-NCR region, forecasting cloudy skies, strong winds, and intermittent rainfall. Thunderstorm activity is also expected in isolated pockets, with one or two spells of rain or storm conditions likely during the day.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach approximately 27 degrees Celsius. Delhi Rains-Weather Forecast: Delhi-NCR Likely To Witness Rainfall and Strong Winds on April 7-8, Predicts IMD.

Looking ahead, Thursday is likely to see partly cloudy skies in the capital. From April 10 to 11, weather conditions are expected to improve gradually, with clearer skies and a steady rise in temperature. Maximum temperatures during this period may climb to 33 to 34 degrees Celsius.

In Uttarakhand, districts such as Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on April 8 and 9, accompanied by winds of up to 60 kmph.

Similarly, districts in Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Kinnaur, are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall between April 8 and 10, as the weather system continues to influence the region.

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